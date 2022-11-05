English
    Reduce Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 93: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended reduce rating on Firstsource Solutions with a target price of Rs 93 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

    November 05, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Firstsource Solutions


    Firstsource Solutions (FSL) provides business process services to BFSI, communication, media, tech and healthcare. The company generates 70% revenues from the US and 27% from the UK • FSL is a domain driven BPM company, which has 150+ clients, including 17 Fortune 500 companies and nine FTSE 100 companies. The company has 23,932 employees across the US, UK, India and Philippines.



    Outlook


    We maintain our REDUCE rating on the stock. We value FSL at Rs 93 i.e. 11x P/E on FY25E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

