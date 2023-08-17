English
    Reduce Astral; target of Rs 1820: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Astral with a target price of Rs 1820 in its research report dated August 11, 2023.

    August 17, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on Astral

    Astral continues to deliver a strong show in plumbing. It also expects to scale up its adhesives & paints (A&P) margin performance. The bathware segment is gaining traction and Astral expects to turn EBITDA positive by Q4FY24. In Q1FY24, its consolidated revenue/EBITDA/APAT rose 6/18/35% YoY, due to a strong show in the plumbing segment (robust volume and margin performance). Astral is adding plumbing capacities in Guwahati, Hyderabad and Kanpur over the next two years and its adhesive plant will become operational by Sep-23.

    Outlook

    We maintain REDUCE on Astral, as we believe its valuation remains expensive. We revise our target price to INR 1,820/sh (58x its Mar-25E EPS).

    Tags: #Astral #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Reduce
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 10:50 am

