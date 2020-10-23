Reduce Asian Paints; target of Rs 1850: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 1850 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.
HDFC Securities' research report on Asian Paints
Delivering growth along with improving profitability and untouched free cash generation during a pandemic, especially when top cities are yet to fire (70-80% of base quarter sales) is a testimony to APNT’s distribution and product portfolio heft. That said, the recovery is more than priced in at 54x Sept-22 P/E.
Outlook
We revise our FY22/23 EPS estimates marginally (2/4% resp) and, consequently, our DCF-based TP to Rs. 1,850/sh (earlier TP: Rs. 1,800/sh) implying 50x Sep-22 P/E.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.