172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-amber-enterprises-india-target-of-rs-1900-dolat-capital-market-5939491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Amber Enterprises India; target of Rs 1900: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended reduce rating on Amber Enterprises India with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated October 08, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Amber Enterprises India


Amber Enterprises is a contract manufacturer of Room Air Conditioners (RAC) and a market leader with ~22% share in overall RAC manufacturing and ~55% share in RAC contract manufacturing. It is expected to be a key beneficiary as the AC outsourcing mix is expected to improve from the current 38% to ~50% on back of a CAGR of 15%-17% for the AC industry over the next 5 years We expect it to grow faster than the industry over this period due to its large customer base (customers have cumulative share of ~75% of the AC market in India).


Outlook


Given the recent stock price run up, we initiate coverage with a Reduce, valuing the stock at 32xFY22E, giving us a target price of Rs1900. However, we like the structural story and would recommend the stock should further price correction occur.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 04:05 pm

tags #Amber Enterprises India #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Reduce

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.