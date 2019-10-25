PNB Housing Finance gains 13% on good Q2 numbers

Shares of PNB Housing Finance gained 13 percent intraday on October 25 after the company reported better-than-expected numbers in the September quarter.

The company saw a 45 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 366.8 crore against Rs 253 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) was up 36 percent at Rs 628.4 crore versus Rs 462.8 crore, YoY.

At 10:12 hours, PNB Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 495.95, up Rs 49.25, or 11.03 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,039.70 and 52-week low Rs 373.80 on November 27, 2018 and October 16, 2019, respectively.

It is trading 52.34 percent below its 52-week high and 32.56 percent above its 52-week low.