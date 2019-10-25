App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 162
INC+ : 104

Need 41 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB Housing Finance gains 13% on good Q2 numbers

Net interest income was up 36 percent at Rs 628.4 crore versus Rs 462.8 crore, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of PNB Housing Finance gained 13 percent intraday on October 25 after the company reported better-than-expected numbers in the September quarter.

The company saw a 45 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 366.8 crore against Rs 253 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) was up 36 percent at Rs 628.4 crore versus Rs 462.8 crore, YoY.

Close

At 10:12 hours, PNB Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 495.95, up Rs 49.25, or 11.03 percent on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,039.70 and 52-week low Rs 373.80 on November 27, 2018 and October 16, 2019, respectively.

It is trading 52.34 percent below its 52-week high and 32.56 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price has gone down 46 percent in the last nine months.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 25, 2019 10:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Range of BS6 Cars
Future Begins Now with BS6