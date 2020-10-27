Patel Engineering surges 17% on order win worth Rs 1,564.42 crore

Patel Engineering Company share price surged 17 percent intraday on October 27 after company bagged an order of Rs 1,564.42 crore. The company has bagged Rs 1,564.42 crore Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project (2,000 MW), Arunachal Pradesh.

The project is located at Village Kolaptukar in Kamle (formerly Lower Subansiri) district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The project comprises of balance civil works of Power House Complex including HRT Intake Structures, Tail Race Channel etc.

Subansiri Lower HEP is having installed capacity of 2000 MW which will be a single largest hydro power generation project in India.

At 09:41 hrs Patel Engineering Company was quoting at Rs 12, up Re 1 or 9.09 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 21.90 and 52-week low Rs 8.10 on 29 January, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 45.21 percent below its 52-week high and 48.15 percent above its 52-week low.