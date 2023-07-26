Orders worth Rs 134 cr powers Transformers and Rectifiers up 4%

Transformers and Rectifiers

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers India were up 4 percent at Rs 90.98 around 11.08am after company bagged a Rs 134-crore order.

The company has been tasked by one of the central utilities to manufacture transformers for a total contract value of Rs 134 crore.

With this order, the company’s order book as on date stands at Rs 1,955 crore.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 111.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 28.95 on 14 July, 2023 and 27 July, 2022, respectively. Currently, the stock is trading 18.73 percent below its 52-week high and 214.27 percent above its 52-week low.

The order falls under the normal course of business and the company neither has any interest in these entities that awarded the orders nor fall within related party transactions, Transformers and Rectifiers said.