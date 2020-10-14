172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-wipro-target-of-rs-385-motilal-oswal-5961011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Wipro; target of Rs 385: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 385 in its research report dated October 14, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Wipro


Wipro reported better-than-expected revenue growth for the quarter (2% QoQ CC v/s est. 0.5%). Broad-based recovery across verticals, continued margin resiliency, and strong cash generation were the key positives for the company. A robust deal pipeline and improved demand present an encouraging outlook. Management guidance for revenue growth (1.5–3.5% QoQ CC) in 3QFY21 stands above our estimate of 0–2%, which is another key positive. The key contours of the new CEO’s refreshed strategy – growth from focused sectors/markets, continued investment in talent, and a simplified operational model to help improve focus on customers - seem to be steps in the right direction. We upgrade our FY21/FY22E EPS by 3%/2%, largely led by a revised revenue outlook based on guidance. Maintain Neutral as we await further evidence of execution of Wipro’s refreshed strategy and a successful turnaround from its growth struggles over the past decade before turning more constructive on the stock. Our TP implies 20x FY22E EPS (30% discount to TCS).



Outlook


We upgrade our FY21/FY22E EPS by 3%/2%, largely led by a revised revenue outlook based on guidance. Maintain Neutral as we await further evidence of execution of Wipro’s refreshed strategy and a successful turnaround from its growth struggles over the last decade before turning more constructive on the stock. Our TP implies 20x FY22E EPS (30% discount to TCS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 14, 2020 11:19 am

tags #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Wipro

