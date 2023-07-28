English
    Neutral Tata Steel; target of Rs 120: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated July 25, 2023.

    July 28, 2023 / 07:06 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Steel

    Tata Steel (TATA) reported in line operating performance, aided by improved ASP for India business and better operating efficiencies in 1QFY24. Standalone Performance: TATA’s revenue was up 1% YoY at INR323b, in line with our estimate of INR339b. EBITDA declined 32% YoY at INR65b and was in line with our estimate of INR66b. Standalone ASP improved INR1,178/t QoQ to INR70,004/t and EBITDA/t was down by INR2,345/t QoQ to INR13,981/t (INR538/t higher than our estimate of INR13,443/t).

    Outlook

    We have largely maintained our estimates for FY25 to factor in the current macro-economic scenario and the stock is trading at 5.9x FY25E EV/EBITDA and 1.3x FY25E P/B. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with SOTP based TP of INR120 (Previous INR110).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Tata Steel
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 06:57 pm

