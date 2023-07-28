Neutral Tata Steel; target of Rs 120: Motilal Oswal

neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Steel

Tata Steel (TATA) reported in line operating performance, aided by improved ASP for India business and better operating efficiencies in 1QFY24. Standalone Performance: TATA’s revenue was up 1% YoY at INR323b, in line with our estimate of INR339b. EBITDA declined 32% YoY at INR65b and was in line with our estimate of INR66b. Standalone ASP improved INR1,178/t QoQ to INR70,004/t and EBITDA/t was down by INR2,345/t QoQ to INR13,981/t (INR538/t higher than our estimate of INR13,443/t).

Outlook

We have largely maintained our estimates for FY25 to factor in the current macro-economic scenario and the stock is trading at 5.9x FY25E EV/EBITDA and 1.3x FY25E P/B. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with SOTP based TP of INR120 (Previous INR110).

