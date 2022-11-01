English
    Neutral SONA BLW Precision Forging; target of Rs 520: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on SONA BLW Precision Forging with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated October 29, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on SONA BLW Precision Forging


    2QFY23 beat in performance was led by stronger revenues and lower cost despite multiple headwinds (weakness in EU/China). Strong order book, addition of new products, and stability in commodity prices are expected to drive strong growth for SONACOMS. We increase our FY23E EPS by ~3% to factor in for tighter cost control, while we lower FY24E EPS by ~2% to account for uncertainties in EU/China markets.


    Outlook


    We reiterate our Neutral rating due to rich valuations, with a TP of INR520 (45x Sep-24 consol EPS).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 1, 2022 07:05 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.