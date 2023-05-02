English
    Neutral MRPL; target of Rs 70: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on MRPL with a target price of Rs 70 in its research report dated April 29, 2023.

    May 02, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST
    Neutral

    Motilal Oswal's research report on MRPL

    MRPL delivered a beat on our EBITDA and PAT estimates led by higher-thanestimated reported GRM of USD15.1/bbl in 4QFY23. Refining throughput was at 4.41mmt (v/s our estimate of 4.47mmt and 4.39mmt in 3QFY23). MRPL achieved its highest ever throughput of 17.14mmt in FY23. The company also added 31 retail outlets during the year. Total retail outlets stood at 63 at end of FY23. Singapore GRM (SG GRM) has declined sharply to USD3.8/bbl during Apr’23 to date from USD8.2/bbl during 4QFY23. It averaged USD10.8/bbl during FY23 and had even touched a record high of USD21.7/bbl in 1QFY23.

    Outlook

    Considering the above factors, we maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR70 (valuing the entity at 4.5x FY25E EBITDA of INR57b).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 2, 2023 05:37 pm