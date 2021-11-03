MARKET NEWS

Neutral Jyothy Laboratories; target of Rs 160: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Jyothy Laboratories with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated Novemer 02, 2021.

November 03, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Jyothy Laboratories


Sales came in above our expectation in 2QFY22. Gross/EBITDA margin was significantly lower than our estimate due to a greater material cost impact and higher-than-anticipated ad spends. No respite is expected in material cost inflation, affecting performance in subsequent quarters as well. Topline growth is key for a company with sales of just INR19b. The likelihood of consistent 15% sales growth (essential for any re-rating) continues to appear difficult. Sales CAGR has been 3.7% for the preceding five years. With margin likely to remain under pressure due to material cost increases, earnings growth prospects remain weak. We maintain our Neutral rating.



Outlook


RoCE at 15% in FY21 remains far inferior v/s its peers. No marked uptick is visible over the medium- to long-term. We maintain our 16x EV/EBITDA target multiple (~50% discount to its peers) even as we roll forward to our Dec’23 targets, resulting in TP of INR160 per share. We maintain our Neutral rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Jyothy Laboratories #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Nov 3, 2021 04:08 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.