    Neutral Bosch; target of Rs 17,850 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bosch with a target price of Rs 17,850 in its research report dated May 11, 2023.

    May 14, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bosch

    Bosch (BOS) 4QFY23 revenue at INR40.7b was above our est. of INR38.1b. However, higher trading content in the mix and RM pressure resulted in lower-than-estimated EBITDA of INR5.2b (v/s est. INR5.5b). We expect BOS to continue to outperform the underlying industry led by content enhancement but doesn’t see scope of margins recovering over 15% over next 2-3 years.

    Outlook

    We largely retain our EPS for FY24E/25E as we believe growth in auto demand and content increase should be offset by lower margin. Reiterate Neutral with a TP of INR17,850 (based on ~25x Mar’25E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 14, 2023 12:03 am