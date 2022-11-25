English
    Neutral Bata India; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bata India with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated November 14, 2022.

    November 25, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bata India


    BATA reported a healthy recovery in revenue, up 35% YoY and 15% from pre-COVID levels. However, rising RM prices and higher ad spends pulled down PAT 23% below pre-COVID levels (33% miss). The slower recovery from pre-COVID levels, the impact of inflation on consumers, and GST rate hikes are still affecting the Mass Consumer segment. However, the ongoing cool-off in RM prices is a silver lining. Subsequently, we have cut our FY23 PAT estimate by 6%, factoring in a revenue/PAT CAGR of 23%/81% over FY22-25. We maintain our neutral rating.


    Outlook


    We ascribe a P/E of 40x on a FY25 basis to arrive at our TP of INR1,900. We maintain our Neutral rating.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 25, 2022 03:32 pm