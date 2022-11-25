Neutral Bata India; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bata India
BATA reported a healthy recovery in revenue, up 35% YoY and 15% from pre-COVID levels. However, rising RM prices and higher ad spends pulled down PAT 23% below pre-COVID levels (33% miss). The slower recovery from pre-COVID levels, the impact of inflation on consumers, and GST rate hikes are still affecting the Mass Consumer segment. However, the ongoing cool-off in RM prices is a silver lining. Subsequently, we have cut our FY23 PAT estimate by 6%, factoring in a revenue/PAT CAGR of 23%/81% over FY22-25. We maintain our neutral rating.
Outlook
We ascribe a P/E of 40x on a FY25 basis to arrive at our TP of INR1,900. We maintain our Neutral rating.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.