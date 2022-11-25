Neutral Bata India; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bata India

BATA reported a healthy recovery in revenue, up 35% YoY and 15% from pre-COVID levels. However, rising RM prices and higher ad spends pulled down PAT 23% below pre-COVID levels (33% miss). The slower recovery from pre-COVID levels, the impact of inflation on consumers, and GST rate hikes are still affecting the Mass Consumer segment. However, the ongoing cool-off in RM prices is a silver lining. Subsequently, we have cut our FY23 PAT estimate by 6%, factoring in a revenue/PAT CAGR of 23%/81% over FY22-25. We maintain our neutral rating.

Outlook

We ascribe a P/E of 40x on a FY25 basis to arrive at our TP of INR1,900. We maintain our Neutral rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bata India - 14 -11-2022 -moti