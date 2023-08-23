English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Bata India; target of Rs 1540: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bata India with a target price of Rs 1540 in its research report dated August 13, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 23, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bata India

    Bata reported 2% YoY growth in revenue (9% miss), led by a 3% increase in ASP and decline in volumes as the low ASP mass segment is yet seeing challenging demand environment. Despite the softening RM costs due to increased market discounts, the GM declined 190bp YoY. Subsequently, EBITDA/PAT declined 2%/10% YoY. Despite the steady network rollout and product revamp in the youth segment, Bata has continued to observe a decline in volumes, particularly in the value segment (<INR1,000 ASP category).

    Outlook

    We have cut our PAT estimates by 7% to factor in revenue/PAT CAGR of 10%/23% over FY23-25. We reiterate our Neutral stance on the stock with a TP of INR1,540.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bata India - 23 -08 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bata India #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 23, 2023 12:06 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!