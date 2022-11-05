English
    Neutral Amara Raja; target of Rs 590: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Amara Raja with a target price of Rs 590 in its research report dated November 03, 2022.

    November 05, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Amara Raja


    AMRJ’s 2QFY23 earnings were led by softening of RM costs coupled with volume growth across segments. The recent moderation in lead prices will aid margin recovery. Volumes should see an upward trajectory in both automotive and industrial segments. We raise FY23E/FY24E EPS by 28%/14% to factor in the recovery in the automobile segment and exports coupled with the benefit from softening RM costs.


    Outlook


    We reiterate our Neutral rating with a TP of INR590 (12x Sep’24E EPS).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 5, 2022 10:57 am