Man Infraconstruction share price hits 52-week high on launch of Mumbai project

Man Infraconstruction share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 46.70, rising 4 percent intraday, on March 12 after the company launched a real estate development project in Mumbai.

"...... through its JV entity, Man Chandak Realty LLP, is launching a real estate development project having a total saleable area of approximately 350,000 sq. ft. at Vile Parle West, Mumbai under the 'Development Management Model," the company said in the release.

The project would be developed in two phases and Phase I has been christended as "Insignia".

On March 10, Man Vastucon LLP, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Man Infraconstruction, received a Rs 84.32-crore order from Mira Shaindar Municipal Corporation for construction and finishing an auditorium off the Western Express Highway, Mira Road East, Thane.

At 1220 hours, Man Infraconstruction was quoting at Rs 45.25, up Rs 0.50, or 1.12 percent, on the BSE.