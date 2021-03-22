English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Majesco share price locked in upper circuit on open offer by Aurum Platz IT

There were pending buy orders of 2,461,641 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Majesco share price was locked in 5 percent upper circuit on March 22 after Aurum Platz IT Private Limited made an open offer for acquiring up to 74,43,720 fully paid-up equity shares, representing 26 percent stake, of Majesco from the public shareholders.

The offer price is Rs 77 a share. Assuming full acceptance of the open offer, the total consideration payable by Aurum Platz will be Rs 57.31 crore, the company said in the press release.

There were pending buy orders of 2,461,641 shares, with no sellers available.

As per the December shareholding pattern, public shareholding in Majesco stood at 85.22 percent. At 1000 hours, Majesco was quoting at Rs 66.55, up Rs 3.15, or 4.97 percent on the BSE.

majesco

Close

Related stories

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,019 on December 15, 2020 and and a 52-week low of Rs 12.20 on December 23, 2020. It is trading 93.47 percent below its 52-week high and 445.49 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 887.65 per share (December 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 0.07.

The book value of the company is Rs 188.34 a share. At the current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 0.35 and the dividend yield 3.01 percent.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Majesco
first published: Mar 22, 2021 10:30 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.