Majesco share price dips 5% after buyback approval

Majesco share price declined 5 percent intraday on October 8 after the company approved buyback.

The board of directors of Majesco at its meeting held on October 8, 2020, has approved the proposal to buyback upto 74,70,540 fully paid equity shares of Rs 5 each of the company, as per the company release.

The buyback price set at Rs 845 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 631,26,06,300.

The buyback is subject to the approval of the members by means of a special resolution.

At 10:11 hrs, Majesco was quoting at Rs 829.80, down Rs 17.35, or 2.05 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 884.85 and 52-week low Rs 170.55 on 07 October 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.22 percent below its 52-week high and 386.54 percent above its 52-week low.