Macro uncertainties cast shadow on IT services, mixed views on preferred stocks

The IT services sector, which has already been suffering in the past year due to the uncertain global environment, is still not out of the woods as the macro environment continues to be turbulent, with analysts remaining cautious about the sector.

The benchmark Nifty IT index has declined 19 percent in the last year, compared to the broader Nifty50 index, which fell around 1 percent.

What do brokerages say

According to foreign brokerage Nomura, the demand uncertainty is rising and margins have bottomed out, with concerns around uncertain macro conditions, falling attrition and disciplined mergers and acquisitions.

Suchitra Mandal