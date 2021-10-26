Jagran Prakashan share price rises 15% on better numbers

live bse live

Jagran Prakashan share price rose 15 percent intraday on October 26, a day after the publisher of the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran posted better numbers for the quarter ended September 2021.

Jagran Prakashan on October 25 reported a sixfold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 60.89 crore for the quarter ended September 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.14 crore during the July-September quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations was up 39.23 percent to Rs 402.52 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 289.10 crore in the year-ago period.

At 11.29 am, Jagran Prakashan was quoting at Rs 68.05, up Rs 6.50, or 10.56 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 71.50 on July 14, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 34 on October 29, 2020. It is trading 4.83 percent below its 52-week high and 100.15 percent above its 52-week low.