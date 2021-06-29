IRFC, Subros share price rise 3-7% on improved Q4 numbers

live bse live

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) and Subros share price rose 3-6 percent intraday on June 29 after the two companies reported better numbers for the quarter ended March 2021.

IRFC has posted a net profit of Rs 1,482.5 crore against Rs 654.6 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue was up 39 percent at Rs 4,455 crore from Rs 3,205 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Subros has reported a 57 percent jump in its March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 26.2 crore from Rs 16.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's revenue was up 43.9 percent year-on-year at Rs 659.93 crore.

The Subros board has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.70 (35 percent) per equity share of Rs 2 each for the year ended March 31, 2021.

The dividend is subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

Subros was quoting at Rs 316, up Rs 4.55, or 1.46 percent, and Indian Railway Finance Corporation was at Rs 25.5, up Rs 0.75, or 3.03 percent, on the BSE.