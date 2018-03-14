IRB Infrastructure rises 3% on projects win in Tamil Nadu

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 3 percent in the early trade Wednesday as company emerged as preferred bidder for two projects in Tamil Nadu.

The company with consortium with Modern Road Markets, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has emerged as a preferred bidder for two hybrid annuity projects under NHDP phase IV in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The projects include four laning of Puducherry to Poondiyankuppam at a cost of Rs 1296 crore and Poondiyankuppam to Sattanathapuram at a cost of Rs 2169 crore of NH-45A.

The construction period is 730 days and operation period is 15 years for the said projects.

At 09:25 hrs IRB Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 221.50, up Rs 5.55, or 2.57 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil