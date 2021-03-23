eye-on-india Ideas For Profit | Gabriel: An Auto Ancillary Company Worth Investing In For the Long-Term? Gabriel India is the leading supplier of shock absorbers & front forks to all major manufacturers of 2,3 & 4 wheelers in India. A shift in preference towards personal transport as people continue to be cautious about taking public vehicles is a key growth trigger for Gabriel as it generates more than 89% of its revenues from these segments. It has launched 11 product lines which received a positive market response. The company sees significant opportunities in export markets as US and the European OEMs have started reducing their dependence on Chinese manufacturers for component supplies. The company has established itself as a strong player in the global market. Watch the video for more updates