English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!

eye-on-india

Ideas For Profit | Gabriel: An Auto Ancillary Company Worth Investing In For the Long-Term?

Gabriel India is the leading supplier of shock absorbers & front forks to all major manufacturers of 2,3 & 4 wheelers in India. A shift in preference towards personal transport as people continue to be cautious about taking public vehicles is a key growth trigger for Gabriel as it generates more than 89% of its revenues from these segments. It has launched 11 product lines which received a positive market response. The company sees significant opportunities in export markets as US and the European OEMs have started reducing their dependence on Chinese manufacturers for component supplies. The company has established itself as a strong player in the global market. Watch the video for more updates

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Ideas for Profit

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.