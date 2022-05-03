English
    Hold Wipro; target of Rs 575: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 575 in its research report dated May 02, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Wipro


    Wipro is an IT, consulting & BPO player catering to BFSI, health, consumer, energy & utility, technology and communication. With over 230000 employees, it serves clients across six continents • Consistent payout (~70%), healthy OCF to EBITDA ratio of ~89%.



    Outlook


    We revise our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value Wipro at Rs 575 i.e. 21x P/E on FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



