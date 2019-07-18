App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Wipro; target of Rs 285: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated July 17, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Wipro


Reported lower-than-expected revenue growth, while adjusted EBIT IT margin remained a tad ahead of our estimates.. Guided muted revenue growth of 0% to +2% for Q2FY2020E, which is broadly in line with our expectations. Retained the capital return policy at 40-50% of net profit despite the anticipated change in taxation policy (proposed buyback tax in the budget).


Outlook


We maintain our Hold rating on Wipro with a revised PT of Rs. 285.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Wipro

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.