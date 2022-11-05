English
    Hold Voltas; target of Rs 1005: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Voltas with a target price of Rs 1005 in its research report dated November 03, 2022.

    November 05, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Voltas


    Voltas is a home appliances company specialising in air conditioning and air cooling technology in the B2B and B2C space. The company is a market leader with ~23% market share in RAC • Healthy b/s reflected by strong return ratios (RoE: ~11%, RoCE: ~15%).



    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on stock. We value Voltas at Rs 1005 using SOTP i.e. 7x P/E for EMPS, 9x P/E for EPS and 50x P/E for UCP on FY24E EPS for each.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 5, 2022 01:07 pm