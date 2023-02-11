Hold Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1340: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Varun Beverages
Varun Beverage (VBL) is one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world. The company produces & distributes carbonated drinks, juices & packaged drinking water in six countries including India. Some of the PepsiCo brands produced by VBL include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Seven-Up, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Nimbooz, Sting, Slice, Tropicana, Aquafina among others. The company has operations in India (except Andhra Pradesh, J&K & Ladakh), Sri Lanka, Nepal, Morocco, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Outlook
We maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 1340, valuing the business at 45x CY24 PE.