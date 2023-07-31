English
    Hold Shree Cement; target of Rs 26,400: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 26,400 in its research report dated July 27, 2023.

    July 31, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Shree Cement

    In Q1FY2024, standalone operational performance met estimates while net profit beat was led by lower than estimated depreciation. Management remains optimistic on the near as well as long-term demand environment leading to accelerated capacity addition plans of 12 MTPA by FY2025 end at a capex of Rs. 7000 crore. It ventures into the RMC business too. Income Tax survey followed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs notice remains a key hangover on the stock.

    Outlook

    We upgrade Shree Cement to Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 26,400, assigning a higher valuation multiple in-line with the industry major. Valuation premium vis-à-vis key peers has narrowed down as per our expectations.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

