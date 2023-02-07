English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Powergrid; target of Rs 230: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Powergrid with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 07, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Powergrid

    Powergrid is India’s largest power transmission utility with transmission lines of 173790 ckt km and 493000 MVA of transformation capacity. Powergrid transmits about 45% of the total power generated in India on its transmission network • It also undertakes transmission related consultancy to more than 150 domestic clients and owns & operates 71673 km of telecom network.


    Outlook

    Maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 230 at 1.9x FY24E book value.