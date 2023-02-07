Hold Powergrid; target of Rs 230: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Powergrid
Powergrid is India’s largest power transmission utility with transmission lines of 173790 ckt km and 493000 MVA of transformation capacity. Powergrid transmits about 45% of the total power generated in India on its transmission network • It also undertakes transmission related consultancy to more than 150 domestic clients and owns & operates 71673 km of telecom network.
Outlook
Maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 230 at 1.9x FY24E book value.