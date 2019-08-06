App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Power Grid; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Power Grid with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Power Grid


Power Grid reported Q1FY20 results that were below our estimates as revenues were lower than expected led by single digit growth in transmission revenues. Capitalisation booked in Q1FY20 was below expectations. Reported revenues came in at Rs 8804.1 crore vs. estimate of Rs 9358.2 crore. Transmission revenues for Q1FY20 grew 8.3% YoY at Rs 8651.2 crore vs. our estimate of Rs 9015 crore (14% YoY). On the other hand, consultancy revenues declined 16.9% YoY at Rs 126.3 crore while telecom revenues grew marginally by 1.4% YoY to Rs 194 crore. EBITDA came in at Rs 7896.4 crore, below our estimate of Rs 7973.2 crore. Had other expenses at Rs 409.7 crore in Q1FY20 (vs. Rs 747.9 crore in Q1FY19) not been lower, the EBITDA miss would have been steeper.


Outlook


Hence, we continue to value at a P/B multiple of 1.3x FY21E BV with a fair value of Rs 210 per share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Power Grid #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.