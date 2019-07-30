App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Oberoi Realty; target of Rs 590: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Oberoi Realty with a target price of Rs 590 in its research report dated July 26, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Oberoi Realty


Oberoi Realty’s (ORL) sales volumes grew 65.3% QoQ (de-grew 16.3% YoY) to 2.4 lsf. Revenues de-grew 32.0% YoY to Rs 601.5 crore due to high base. EBITDA margins declined 12.7 percentage points YoY to 39.0% on account of higher revenue booking from low-margin Borivali projects. Consequently, PAT de-grew 50.2% YoY to Rs 152.1 crore.


Outlook


However, following the NHB circular on subvention scheme, residential sales momentum could be impacted in the interim until launch of Goregaon & Thane projects. We downgrade recommendation on the stock to HOLD with a TP of Rs 590/share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Oberoi Realty #Recommendations

