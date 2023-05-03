English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Nippon Life India Asset Management; target of Rs 265: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Nippon Life India Asset Management with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 03, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
    hold

    hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Nippon Life India Asset Management

    NAM India reported a 3%/ 2% y-o-y growth in core revenue and core PBT, respectively, in Q4FY23. Topline yields declined marginally to 0.475% vs 0.483% q-o-q. Dip in topline yield was driven by a higher share of ETFs. We believe top line yields are expected to be lower going forward as new lower yielding AUM replaces older higher yielding AUM. QAAUM grew by 4% y-o-y/flat q-o-q to Rs. 2,932 billion. It managed to hold equity market share q-o-q at ~6% however debt AUM declined by ~28% y-o-y. ETF AUM grew by ~32% y-o-y. SIP flows grew by ~11% q-o-q with market share at ~8%.

    Outlook

    At CMP, the stock trades at 18.8/ 17.9 its FY2024E / FY2025E EPS. We maintain Hold on NAM India with an unchanged PT of Rs. 265.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nippon Life India Asset Management - 02 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Nippon Life India Asset Management #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 3, 2023 12:55 pm