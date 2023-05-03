Hold Nippon Life India Asset Management; target of Rs 265: Sharekhan

hold

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Nippon Life India Asset Management

NAM India reported a 3%/ 2% y-o-y growth in core revenue and core PBT, respectively, in Q4FY23. Topline yields declined marginally to 0.475% vs 0.483% q-o-q. Dip in topline yield was driven by a higher share of ETFs. We believe top line yields are expected to be lower going forward as new lower yielding AUM replaces older higher yielding AUM. QAAUM grew by 4% y-o-y/flat q-o-q to Rs. 2,932 billion. It managed to hold equity market share q-o-q at ~6% however debt AUM declined by ~28% y-o-y. ETF AUM grew by ~32% y-o-y. SIP flows grew by ~11% q-o-q with market share at ~8%.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock trades at 18.8/ 17.9 its FY2024E / FY2025E EPS. We maintain Hold on NAM India with an unchanged PT of Rs. 265.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Nippon Life India Asset Management - 02 -05 - 2023 - khan