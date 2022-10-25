English
    Hold Nippon Life India AMC; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Nippon Life India AMC with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    October 25, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Nippon Life India AMC


    Nippon Life India AMC is among the largest asset managers in India with an AUM size of Rs 3.49 lakh crore. The company has a strong distribution network with 87200+ distributors. Market share as on Q2FY23 was at 7.3% • Strong presence in B-30 cities that contribute to 18.2% of total AUM.


    Outlook


    We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD. Steady market share & superior performance bode well. However, pressure in equity yields remains an overhang. Thus, we value Nippon AMC at ~5.2% FY24E AUM and revise our target price from Rs 330 to Rs 300 per share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:37 pm
