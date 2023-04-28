English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Nippon Life India AMC; target of Rs 270: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Nippon Life India AMC with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 28, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
    hold

    hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Nippon Life India AMC

    Nippon Life India AMC is among the largest asset managers in India with an AUM size of Rs 3.63 lakh crore. The company has a strong distribution network with 91000+ distributors. Market share as on Q4FY23 was at 7.2% • Strong presence in B-30 cities that contribute to 19% of total AUM.

    Outlook

    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. Thus, we value Nippon AMC at ~4.7% FY25E AUM and revise our target price from Rs 300 to Rs 270 per share.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nippon Life India AMC - 27 -04 - 2023 - icici

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Nippon Life India AMC #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 01:19 pm