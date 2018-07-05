App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Linc Pen and Plastics; target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Linc Pen and Plastics with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated July 05, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Linc Pen and Plastics


Linc Pen & Plastics (Linc) posted a muted Q4FY18 performance, primarily tracking headwinds in export markets coupled with a slower-than-expected rebound in domestic segment. On the margin front, Linc witnessed compression due to increase in crude price as crude derivatives form ~40% of raw material costs (~65% of sales) Net sales for the quarter came in at Rs 103.4 crore, down 1.5% EBITDA in Q4FY18 was at Rs 8.5 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 8.2%, down 130 bps YoY. PAT in Q4FY18 was at Rs 3.1 crore vs. Rs 5.6 crore in Q4FY17. PAT growth lagged the topline and EBITDA growth primarily tracking increased incidence of depreciation and interest on account of commissioning of new plant.

Outlook
We build in 160 bps improvement in EBITDA margins in FY18-20E. We value Linc at Rs 325 i.e. 1.2x market cap/sales on FY20E numbers and assign a HOLD rating to the stock. Linc is a prominent writing instrument player domestically with good brand recall and a trusted name in the marketplace.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 5, 2018 04:36 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Linc Pen and Plastics #Recommendations

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

