    Hold Info Edge (India); target of Rs 4590: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Info Edge (India) with a target price of Rs 4590 in its research report dated November 15, 2022.

    November 30, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Info Edge (India)


    Info Edge provides internet based service delivery like recruitment services (Naukri), real estate (99 acres), Jeevansathi and Shiksha. Quasi play on Indian start up like Zomato, PolicyBazaar, Shoekonect, Ustra, Gramophone and job market, matrimony services & real estate market • Prudent capital allocation with recruitment business EBITDA margin >50%.


    Outlook


    We change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value Info Edge at Rs 4,590 on SOTP basis.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 30, 2022 03:43 pm