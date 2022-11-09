English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2910: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 2910 in its research report dated November 06, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 09, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Hero MotoCorp


    Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) is the world’s largest 2-W manufacturer by volume, with domestic market share at 34.5% as of FY22. Its suite of popular models includes Splendor, Passion, Glamour, etc. Rural geographies form ~50% sales; 48.3% FY22 motorcycle market share • Debt-free b/s with strong return ratios; healthy >50% dividend payout ratio • Recently launched its captive EV offerings i.e. Vida V1 Pro & Vida V1 Plus at Rs 1.45-1.59 lakh/unit. HMCL is also approaching electrification through collaborative investments in Ather Energy, Gogoro & Zero Motorcycles.



    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD amid slow pace of volume recovery in the 2-W space, premium offerings by HMCL in EV space amid more lucrative offerings by its peers (both existing as well as new age) limiting the volume ramp up. We value HMCL at revised target price of Rs 2,910 (14x P/E on FY24E EPS & 2x P/B to its long term strategic investments in FY24E).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hero MotoCorp - 07-11-2022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hero Motocorp #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 03:15 pm