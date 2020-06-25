App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 08:12 AM IST

Hold Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2422: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 2422 in its research report dated June 10, 2020.

Arihant Capital 's research report on Hero MotoCorp


Hero MotoCorp reported weak performance during Q4FY20 with a 20.9% YoY fall in revenue to Rs 62,384 mn was impacted due to disruptions caused by covid-19 in late March. It had reported a revenue of Rs 78,850 mn in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit of the company declined by 15% YoY to Rs6207 mn in Q4FY20 while on a sequential basis profit fell by 29.50%.EBITDA stood at Rs 6599mn down by 38.3% YoY for the Q4FY20 as compared to Rs 10,693 mn for the Q4Y19. EBITDA margin narrowed to 10.6% in Q4FY20 as compared to 13.6% in Q4FY19. The two-wheeler major sold 13.34 lakh units during the quarter under review, down 25.71 % against 17.81 lakh units in Q4FY19.



Outlook


We value Hero MotoCorp at PE of 15x to FY22 EPS estimate of Rs 161.5, which yields a target price of Rs 2,422. We maintain our Hold rating on the stock.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 25, 2020 08:12 am

tags #Arihant Capital #Hero Motocorp #Hold #Recommendations

