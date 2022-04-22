Hold HCL Technologies: target of Rs 1150: ICICI Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Securities research report on HCL Technologies

HCLT’s results exhibited a similar theme as the last three quarters: strong services growth, margin performance impacted by weak Products business, and a healthy TCV. HCLT reported a miss on revenue growth at 1.1% QoQ CC (vs Isec: +1.5%). Miss was on account of 24% QoQ CC decline in Products and Platforms but Services (ITBS and ERS) posted strong growth of 5% QoQ CC. We would like to highlight that since last three quarters, Services business has consistently grown organically at 5.0% CC QoQ or higher (highest amongst Tier-I). Among Services, IT services posted strong growth of 5.2% QoQ and ER&D posted 4% QoQ CC growth. Q1 is a seasonally weak quarter because of pass-through of productivity benefits and HCLT expects Q1FY23 to be no different. HCLT has guided for 12-14 YoY CC growth for FY23, and we expect revenue growth of 13%/12.3% YoY USD in FY23/24.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating with multiple of 19x on FY24E EPS of Rs61 to arrive at a target price of Rs1,150 (prior: Rs1,177).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More