Hold Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 810: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants

Gulf Oil Lubricants reported Q1FY20 results largely in line with our estimates although volume growth was marginally below estimates of 10% and were at 7.5% YoY (core volume growth of 10% in line with estimate). Revenues increased 12.9% to Rs 440.7 crore, in line with our estimate of Rs 449.3 crore. EBITDA per litre was at ~Rs 26.3 per litre (Q1FY19: Rs 23.5 per litre), above our estimate of Rs 24.5 per litre on account of a better sales mix. Subsequently, EBITDA during the quarter increased 20.6% YoY to Rs 77.9 crore, above our estimate of Rs 74 crore. PAT increased 21.4% to Rs 48.7 crore in line with our estimate of Rs 48.5 crore.

Outlook

We value the company at 18x FY21E EPS of Rs 45 to arrive at a target price of Rs 810.

