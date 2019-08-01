App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 810: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Gulf Oil Lubricants with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants


Gulf Oil Lubricants reported Q1FY20 results largely in line with our estimates although volume growth was marginally below estimates of 10% and were at 7.5% YoY (core volume growth of 10% in line with estimate). Revenues increased 12.9% to Rs 440.7 crore, in line with our estimate of Rs 449.3 crore. EBITDA per litre was at ~Rs 26.3 per litre (Q1FY19: Rs 23.5 per litre), above our estimate of Rs 24.5 per litre on account of a better sales mix. Subsequently, EBITDA during the quarter increased 20.6% YoY to Rs 77.9 crore, above our estimate of Rs 74 crore. PAT increased 21.4% to Rs 48.7 crore in line with our estimate of Rs 48.5 crore.


Outlook


We value the company at 18x FY21E EPS of Rs 45 to arrive at a target price of Rs 810.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Gulf Oil Lubricants #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.