Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Greenpanel Industries; target of Rs 39: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Greenpanel Industries with a target price of Rs 39 in its research report dated August 10, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Greenpanel Industries


Greenpanel Industries (GNPL) has reported better-than-expected revenue at Rs902mn (I-Sec: Rs835mn), down 57% YoY due to 62% YoY decline in plywood segment and 55.7% YoY decline in MDF segment. Gross margin fell sharply by 510bps YoY on higher mix of low-margin MDF exports and operating deleverage. However, with sharp recovery being witnessed in Jun’20 and Jul’20 (achieving ~90% of sales compared to same months last year), management expects a mere 10% decline in MDF revenue for FY21.


Outlook


The encouraging outlook in GNPL’s MDF segment is largely driven by higher demand prospects in domestic modular furniture space post Covid-19 breakout and likely faster recovery in MDF exports. Maintain Hold.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:03 am

tags #Greenpanel Industries #Hold #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

