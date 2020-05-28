App
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 04:53 PM IST

Hold Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 39: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Firstsource Solutions with a target price of Rs 39 in its research report dated May 27, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Firstsource Solutions


Firstsource delivered slightly lower-than-expected results in the Mar’20 quarter. Revenues grew 0.6%/8.2% in cc terms on a QoQ/YoY basis (vs. our expectations of 1% QoQ growth). EBIT margin was down 40bps QoQ at 10.8% due to delivery disruption on account of Covid-19 (vs. our expectations of 11.2% EBIT margin). Growth was led by collections (~11% of sales) and mortgage businesses (~19% of sales) (up 19.2% and 117% YoY, respectively), while performance in the Healthcare business (~31% of sales) was weak with a 1.3% QoQ decline in INR terms. Management desisted from providing a full-year revenue outlook. It expects the June’20 quarter to be weak, with a 7-10% sequential cc fall in revenue and ~150-200bps drop in EBIT margins due to top client led pressure in the Customer Management business and potential challenges in the Healthcare provider segment.


Outlook


We cut FY21/FY22E EPS by 11.1/3.3% on lower revenue and margin assumptions. We maintain Hold, with a TP of Rs39 (Rs40 earlier) based on ~8xFY22E EPS. We currently have EW stance on FSL in sector EAP.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 28, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Firstsource Solutions #Hold #Recommendations

