App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Dredging Corporation; target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Dredging Corporation with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated August 16, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Dredging Corporation


Revenues de-grew 11% YoY to Rs 140 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 150 crore). Revenue growth appears to have contracted after growing 17% YoY in Q4FY18, due to lower utilisation of fleet EBITDA margin declined 33 bps to 23.3% (I-direct estimate: 22%), mainly due to higher other expenses to sales ratio (58.7% in Q1FY19 vs 58.5% in Q1FY18). Absolute EBITDA de-grew 13% to Rs 33 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 33 crore) Subsequently, PAT de-grew 28% to Rs 3 crore and was higher than I-direct estimate of Rs 2 crore.


Outlook


The Government of India is keen on stake sale (~73%) of Dredging Corp to three major ports (Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Paradip Port Trust and New Mangalore Port Trust) with the help of surplus funds parked with the ports. Such a stake sale may provide the required trigger to capture the huge growth opportunity presented by the above-mentioned projects and also inherit the ongoing dredging projects in the mentioned ports. It could also lead to deftness in decision making and upgrading/investing in modernisation of existing fleet and acquisition of new fleet/equipment to cater to requirement of various projects. At the current market price, DCI is trading at ~21x FY20E EPS of Rs 23 and 0.8x FY20E P/BV (book value). The stock has corrected ~ 50-60% in the last six months. Near term concerns related to execution of ongoing projects have led us to revise our target price to Rs 450 (20x FY20E EPS) with a HOLD rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 05:33 pm

tags #Dredging Corporation #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.