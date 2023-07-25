Hold Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2125: Emkay Global Financial

hold

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Dalmia Bharat

Dalmia Bharat’s Q1FY24 EBITDA increased 4% YoY/decreased 14% QoQ to Rs6.1bn, coming in 7-8% below our/Consensus estimates owing to lower realization and higher cost. Accordingly, EBITDA/ton declined 7-8% YoY and QoQ to Rs872 (Emkay: Rs950). With delay in receipt of regulatory approvals, we factor-in the acquisition of JPA’s various cement assets, from FY25. Company has recapitulated its capacity growth target to 47mt/75mt/110- 130mt by FY24/FY27/FY31, respectively (from 41.7mt currently). Building-in the Q1FY24 miss, we cut FY24E EBITDA by 7%, but maintain FY25E EBITDA.

Outlook

Given Company’s growth visibility, strong balance sheet and recent divestment of non-core assets, we raise our target EV/E by one notch to 11x (earlier 10x) and revise Jun-24E TP to Rs2,125/sh, post quarterly roll-over; maintain HOLD.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Dalmia Bharat - 24 -07 - 2023 - emkay