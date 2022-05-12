English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 1615: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Dalmia Bharat with a target price of Rs 1615 in its research report datedd May 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's report on Dalmia Bharat


    Dalmia Bharat’s Q4FY22 EBITDA declined 11% YoY but increased 66% QoQ to Rs6.8bn, significantly above our and consensus estimates, owing to better-thanexpected realization. Accordingly, blended EBITDA/ton fell 14% YoY but rose 43% QoQ to Rs1,035 (Emkay est.- Rs875). Management mentioned that input cost inflation remains a major headwind and that the outlook will be challenging in H1FY23. However, management remains hopeful of a margin recovery in H2FY23. The company has maintained its ambitious target of increasing capacity from 35.9mt to 40mt/48.5mt by Mar’23/Mar’24 and 110-130mt by FY31. However, given the uncertain global environment, management is taking a short pause on announcement of any incremental capacity expansion.



    Outlook


    We marginally reduce our FY23-24 estimates and cut our Mar’23E TP to Rs1,615 (from Rs1,630). Our DCF-based TP implies a 1-year forward EV/EBITDA of 9.5x. Due to the absence of near-term catalysts, we maintain a Hold rating on the stock.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Dalmia Bharat #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 05:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.