English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Coal India; target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 13, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Coal India


    Coal India (CIL) is one of the largest coal producers in the world. In FY22, CIL produced 623 million tonnes (MT) while offtake for FY22 was at 662 MT. CIL has 345 mines (as on April 1, 2021) of which 151 are underground, 172 open cast and 22 mixed mines • CIL has extensive mining capabilities. It has advanced technology in open cast mining.


    Outlook


    We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD. On the back of higher operating costs, going forward we believe Coal India’s EBITDA/tonne is likely witnesss a declining trend from H1FY23 levels. We value CIL at Rs 275, 4.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Coal India - 10 -11-2022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Coal India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 13, 2022 08:17 pm