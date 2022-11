Hold Coal India; target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Coal India

Coal India (CIL) is one of the largest coal producers in the world. In FY22, CIL produced 623 million tonnes (MT) while offtake for FY22 was at 662 MT. CIL has 345 mines (as on April 1, 2021) of which 151 are underground, 172 open cast and 22 mixed mines • CIL has extensive mining capabilities. It has advanced technology in open cast mining.

Outlook

We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD. On the back of higher operating costs, going forward we believe Coal India’s EBITDA/tonne is likely witnesss a declining trend from H1FY23 levels. We value CIL at Rs 275, 4.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

