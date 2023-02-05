English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Coal India; target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 05, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Coal India

    Coal India (CIL) is one of the largest coal producers in the world. In FY22, CIL produced 623 million tonnes (MT) while offtake for FY22 was at 662 MT. CIL has 345 mines (as on April 1, 2021) of which 151 are underground, 172 open cast and 22 mixed mines • CIL has extensive mining capabilities. It has advanced technology in open cast mining.

    Outlook

    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value CIL at Rs 250, 4.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.