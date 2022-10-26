Hold Birlasoft; target of Rs 310: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Birlasoft

Birlasoft Ltd (Birlasoft) has strength in non-ERP digital businesses like CRM, B & data analytics, app development & enterprise solution. The company caters to manufacturing, BFSI, energy & utility and life sciences • Debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of >19%).

Outlook

We change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value Birlasoft at Rs 310 i.e. 15x P/E on FY25E EPS.

