    Hold Birlasoft; target of Rs 310: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Birlasoft with a target price of Rs 310 in its research report dated October 23, 2022.

    October 26, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Birlasoft


    Birlasoft Ltd (Birlasoft) has strength in non-ERP digital businesses like CRM, B & data analytics, app development & enterprise solution. The company caters to manufacturing, BFSI, energy & utility and life sciences • Debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of >19%).


    Outlook


    We change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value Birlasoft at Rs 310 i.e. 15x P/E on FY25E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 26, 2022 02:48 pm
