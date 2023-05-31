Hold Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 2446: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Balkrishna Industries
The benefit of a decline in freight cost and partial clearance of high raw material inventory supported the operating performance in Q4FY23. A significant improvement would be led more by the volume uptick than a correction in input cost as the partial pass on cost benefits in a competitive market cannot be ruled out. Stock trades at a P/E multiple of 24.7 and EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.6x its FY2025E estimates.
Outlook
We retain a Hold rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 2,446 due to continued destocking in European markets and premium valuation.
