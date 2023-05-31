English
    Hold Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 2446: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Balkrishna Industries with a target price of Rs 2446 in its research report date May 29, 2023.

    May 31, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Balkrishna Industries

    The benefit of a decline in freight cost and partial clearance of high raw material inventory supported the operating performance in Q4FY23. A significant improvement would be led more by the volume uptick than a correction in input cost as the partial pass on cost benefits in a competitive market cannot be ruled out. Stock trades at a P/E multiple of 24.7 and EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.6x its FY2025E estimates.

    Outlook

    We retain a Hold rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 2,446 due to continued destocking in European markets and premium valuation.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Balkrishna Industries - 30 -05 - 2023 - khan

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:28 am